For a record 33rd time, the Bradley Central Bearettes are making an appearance in the state tournament. It would be a tough draw as they took on defending state champion, and undefeated, Bearden in the quarterfinals.
Bradley Central outplayed the Lady Bulldogs for much of the first half. Fouls were racking up on both ends and Bearden took full advantage of their freebies as they scored 12 of their 18 first half points from the charity stripe. Bradley Central would still take the lead into halftime 21-18.
The Bearettes wasted no time taking over the game in the third quarter. A 12-0 run helped them race out to a double digit lead that grew as high as 16. Bradley Central outscored the Lady Bulldogs 22-14 in the third to take a 43-32 lead into the final quarter.
Bearden started to chip away and chip away fast. A seven point deficit turned into a one possession game. Soon enough, Bradley Central seniors Sloan Carpenter and Hannah Jones had fouled out of the game. The Bearettes relied on a trio of underclassman in sophomores Avary Brewer and Harmonie Ware along with freshman Kimora Field, who scored 13 first half points.
A Natalya Hodge runner with 38 seconds to go would tie the game at 53-53. After a pair of timeouts, Bradley Central held for the last shot.
Time winding down, Erika Swick pulled up for a baseline jumper than didn't hit the rim, but Ware was in the right place at the right time, as she put it back in for two at the buzzer to give Bradley Central a thrilling 55-53 win.
Ware had 16 points and the game-winner. Fields led the Bearettes in scoring with 22. Jones was also in double figures for Bradley Central with 10.
It's the Bearettes' first win in the state tournament since they won the 2019 state championship. They'll take on Cookeville in the 4A state semifinals on Friday at 12:30 ET inside the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.