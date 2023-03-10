Bradley Central returns to the state semifinal game with gold ball No. 7 on their minds. Standing in the way of them and the title game is Cookeville. A Lady Cavs team that is no stranger to the Bearettes in year's past.
Bradley wasted no time getting out to a lead as they raced to a 14-4 first quarter advantage. Wednesday's hero Harmonie Ware was superb again for the Bearettes as their defense held Cookeville's shooting to just 23%. Bradley Central would take a 31-14 lead into the break.
Like Wednesday, their opponent would make things tough on them in the second half. The Lady Cavs came out of the locker room with much more spunk as they were able to chip into the Bradley Central lead. The Lady Cavs would cut the deficit to just eight early in the fourth quarter.
The Bearettes learned from their quarterfinal game, as they returned to their bread-and-butter offense to fend off a Cookeville comeback.
Ware led the way for Bradley Central with 20 points as she continued her fantastic state tournament. Sophomore Avary Brewer also had a sound game for the Bearettes with 12 points while freshman Kimora Fields posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Bradley Central is able to coast into the title game with a 59-43 win over Cookeville. The Bearettes will play for a seventh gold ball on Saturday.
They'll take on Bartlett from the Memphis area. It's the Lady Panthers first trip to the state championship game since 1928.
Tip is set for 2:30 ET on Saturday inside the Murphy Center.