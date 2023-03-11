The Bradley Central Bearettes have been a dominating force in the State of Tennessee for decades. Despite having more wins than any other program in the state, and more appearances in the state tournament than any other team, the Bearettes only have one state title to show for it the last 47 years.
They were looking to change that on Saturday afternoon as they took on Bartlett in the TSSAA 4A state championship game. The Lady Panthers have been a force this season behind 6'5 center, and NC State commit, Mallory Collier.
Bradley Central freshman Kimora Fields was not intimidated by the senior in this bout. Fields went to work early and often as Bradley Central was able to build a lead in the first half.
Points were at a premium in the second quarter as the teams combined for just eleven points. Bradley Central would take a 21-16 lead into halftime.
Out the gate in the second half the Bearettes went back to the well that was Fields. The freshman scored Bradley Central's first six points of the second half, coupled with a Hannah Jones three, and the Bearettes found themselves up double digits.
Free throws would come into play in the fourth quarter and there were few better than Bradley Central sophomore Avary Brewer. Brewer hit 8-11 from the charity stripe to go along with her 16 points.
Fields led the way with 18, earning tournament MVP honors in the process. Bradley Central left no doubt who the best team in the state is as they defeat Bartlett 58-49.
It's the Bearettes seventh state championship in program history and second in five years.