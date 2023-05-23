Several districts around the county are following suit with Hamilton County. Mcminn and Bradley County are retesting their students this week.
3rd-grade retention law is where Tennessee third graders may not get promoted to 4th grade, if they are below, or -approaching- expectations on the English language arts portion of the TCAP test.
Mcminn County School’s elementary supervisor, steven Brady, says raw testing data shows 33 percent of their students did not meet expectations. Those students spent Tuesday retaking the test. If they pass the test, they will be promoted to fourth grade. Those who do not pass the test, must attend the summer classes and/or receive tutoring.
Sequatchie County schools say 40 out of 137 students did not score proficient.
And in Grundy County, 86 percent of third-grade students are eligible to move on to the fourth grade.
Grundy County students retested on Monday and Tuesday and 14 percent of third-grade students will need to attend summer learning camps for promotion to fourth grade.
The good news is that parents have the option to appeal their student's TCAP score.
The school districts will give parents a state id number which they can use to submit their appeal.
The appeal link is below and will be ready on May 30th 2023.