Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga receives $75,000 from the Taco Bell Foundation

Pictured left to right: Tahme’Sha Washington, Director of Student Success; Theodore Batts, Tacala Restaurant Leader, Red Bank; Jesse Jones, Tacala Restaurant Leader, Hixon Pike, Vic Rupe, Tacala Area Coach; and Connie Dallas, East Lake Unit Managaer. 

The Taco Bell Foundation, representatives of Tacala Companies, and Chattanooga’s local Taco Bell franchisee presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga with a $75,000 Community Grant on May 19th.

Funds were raised at Tacala restaraunts in Chattanooga between January and December 2022 by offering customers the opportunity to round-up their purchase.

Organizers say the proceeds of the $75,000 grant will fund the Club’s Chattanooga Scholars Program which focuses on teen programming. 

“Taco Bell Foundation’s support will enable over 50-Chattanooga high school students to have the skills and tools necessary to succeed in today’s employment market “ states Jim Morgan, Club CEO. 

The Chattanooga Scholars Program provides high school students and recent graduates workforce development skills, workforce entry capabilities, internship opportunities, and a deeper understanding of local businesses and available career paths. Most of the Scholars reside in under-served neighborhoods of Chattanooga, and the program helps each Scholar break the cycle of poverty and start a successful career.

Over the past five years, the Taco Bell Foundation has distributed over $185,000 in Community Grants to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chattanooga. Thanks to Taco Bell teams and customers in Chattanooga, this is the largest grant allocation to date. 

