Spectrum representatives joined area leaders of the Boys & Girls Club across the state to present 30 laptops and a $10,000 grant Thursday.
The Spectrum Digital Education Grant will assist three clubs across Tennessee in purchasing new technology and equipment that supports learning and academics for area youth.
The grant also will facilitate access for family members who need to work on resumes, apply for jobs, or acquire skills and who may not have access to a computer outside the club.
