The Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold prepared over 700 eyeglasses for shipment recently, helping the Georgia Lions Lighthouse provide the eyewear to people around the world.
The club collected 729 pairs of glasses as well as 17 loose lenses to send to those in need during one of the club's 70th Anniversary Service Projects.
The glasses were donated by area residents.
Eyeglass donations can continue to be made at the Catoosa County Library, Boynton United Methodist Church, and Walter Jackson Chevrolet.
