It's no secret the Chattanooga area is home to some of the best wrestling programs in the state. Cleveland is on a historic run on the boys side while their girls team picked up their first state championship this past weekend as well.
Boyd Buchanan added another trophy to the 423's case as they pulled off an emotional comeback victory to win the Division-II A/AA state duals championship.
The Bucs upset 2022 champion Lakeway Christian with multiple wrestlers battling through injury and wrestling above their weight. For junior Conor Payne, it was all in the name. Payne, who wrestled despite having a torn ACL, sparked things in the championship match when he pinned his opponent in 32 seconds.
Al Johnson, David Green, Ty Barnes, and Anthony Klein all earned wins to propel Boyd Buchanan to state championship gold.
The win was also emotional for the current and former Bucs coach. Current coach Michael Sutherland was able to celebrate with his son Blake, who's on the team, after years of hard work.
The team was also able to celebrate with former coach Wes Williams. Williams, who suffers from Lou Gehrig's Disease, was visibly emotional holding up the state championship plaque as the team gathered around him for a picture.
Boyd Buchanan joined the Cleveland boys and girls teams as state champions. Baylor and Signal Mountain both fell short in their respective championship matches. Soddy Daisy also fought valiantly to earn a third place finish.