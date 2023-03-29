One of the longest-running hits in the history of Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS will be performed by Boyd Buchanan upper school students Thursday through Sunday.
CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The students have been rehearsing after school for the past four months, and it has become a true labor of love.
Director Lori Wortman said, "It is ambitious but at this point in our fine arts program, it is time to highlight and showcase our singing and dancing."
Senior Alivia Templeton said, "I've been telling everyone, if you've never been to a show, come to this one. You have never seen anything like this, you will be immersed into a completely new world."
CATS will be presented at the Jett Gym at Boyd Buchanan five times this weekend, starting Thursday, and ending Sunday, with two performances on Saturday. The school has a new performing arts center under construction, so they can stage more great Broadway shows in the future.