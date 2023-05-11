Boyd-Buchanan is no stranger to making splash hires in their athletic department. Last year they hired Tennessee coaching legend Gary Rankin to man their football program. This year, they bring in a former North Carolina point guard to lead their boys' basketball team.
Kenneth White was announced as the new head coach of the Bucs basketball program on Thursday afternoon in Jett Gym. White brings an extensive basketball background to his new gig.
He spent last year on Dan Earl's staff at Chattanooga and spent time at Campbell University as an assistant before moving back to his hometown.
White has experience coaching at the high school level having led Lausanne Collegiate School for six years and winning a TSSAA state championship in 2013.
His high school background includes playing ball at the historic Oak Hill Academy before becoming a member of the 2000 North Carolina Final Four team.
White takes over for Josh Templeton who stepped down after the 2022-23 season at Boyd-Buchanan.