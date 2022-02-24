Boozy Mountain Dew launches in Tennessee retailers

The highly anticipated arrival of boozy Mountain Dew is finally here, but not everyone will be able to get it at first.
HARD MTN DEW is launching Tuesday at select retailers in Tennessee, Florida and Iowa.
Availability of the sugar-free, spiked seltzer will expand to more states later this year and fans can track that on social media.
Boston Beer Company is partnering with PepsiCo (PEP) to turn the soft drink into a caffeine-free alcoholic beverage, which comes in four flavors, including Baja Blast, watermelon and black cherry and original.
HARD MTN DEW will be sold in 24-ounce single-serve cans and a variety pack consisting of a dozen 12-ounce cans.
Federal laws prevent it from a single nationwide launch as the new entity created by Boston Beer and Pepsi to distribute the drink, called Blue Cloud Distribution, Inc. is working to secure alcohol distribution permits in each US state. Prices of the drink also vary depending on state.