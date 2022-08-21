Federal data from the National Assessment of Education Progress shows reading is at its lowest level in nearly a decade in kids ages 9-13. One local young woman is trying to change that and indulge book lovers.
The concept is called The Pink Lady Library where people can pick up a book, read it and bring it back-or even keep it-all for free.
Ernest Hemingway was quoted to once have said "there is no friend as loyal as a book.'
For 23 year old Shania Kate Burnett who oversees The Pink Lady Library, she believes every page leads you into an adventure.
"I love the way books transfer you to a different place," she said.
Reading is all she has ever known and wants to share that joy with others. Why?
"Sometimes I think people don't have access to books and things like that. Good easy access point for everyone that comes to the Apple House or people in the community even," she said.
The library sits on the front porch of Oren Wooden's Apple House in Pikeville, Tennessee.
One of the vendors from upstairs, Scoot Davis, built it before he passed away from cancer.
"You can take a book, you can keep it, you can bring it back, you can bring another book back. It doesn't really matter to me if somebody keeps the book and doesn't come back and bring another one I just want people to read," said Burnett.
In a world where reading levels for certain age groups are at record lows-she wants to make a difference. She first got the idea from other places she has traveled to and brought it locally this month.
"Maybe it will spark someone else to have one where they live or where they work or something like that," she said.
She said they have all genres and more than 30 books but are looking for more.
To donate you can go to Oren Wooden's Apple House located at 6351 New Harmony Rd, Pikeville, TN.