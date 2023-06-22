A 53-foot trailer filled to the brim with all the reusable items that volunteers cleaned up from across the Bonnaroo camping areas is heading to Chattanooga.
Despite the rain, the truck left the Bonnaroo site and will soon arrive in Chattanooga.
The Bonnaroo Cleanup Yard Sale will start Friday, June 23rd, at 10 am and continue through the weekend at 1510 Riverside Drive at the Gear Closet, the resale shop of WaterWays.
Items found to be included are tents, easyups, tarps, chairs, rugs, and many other things.
You can stop by The Gear Closet anytime to support their mission to take care of our local waterways.