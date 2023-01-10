Organizers of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival have released the 2023 lineup for the annual event.
This year's festival is scheduled June 15-18 in Manchester.
BONNAROO 2023 ✌️🌈 SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT 👽 Sign up for early access at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6 pic.twitter.com/N05NnvApvK— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 10, 2023
Headliners for the event include the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Three 6 Mafia, Jenny Lewis, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Franz Ferdinand, Sheryl Crow, and dozens of other acts along with some that have yet to be announced.
Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 12, at 11:00am EST.
Click here to learn more about this year's festival.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates as they become available.