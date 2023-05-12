Production has been shut down at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee after authorities say three workers were struck by a vehicle on a walkway just outside the plant. Investigators say one person was killed, a second was critically injured and a third was injured less severely in the wreck that happened near a road inside the plant site in Chattanooga. Police say they have not determined why the driver of the vehicle ran off the road and onto the walkway around 5:40 a.m. Saturday. Volkswagen says no other workers were in danger and the German automaker decided to halt production at the plant Saturday after the wreck.