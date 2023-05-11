The judge has reduced the bond for a man accused of killing one person and injuring others with his car at Volkswagen.
The judge set Jason Wayne Thornton's bond at $40,000 during his preliminary hearing Thursday. He will be on house arrest if he makes bond and will be allowed to get a job.
Thornton, a Volkswagen employee, is accused of hitting three other employees last month with his car.
One of the victims, 37-year-old Amber Reed, died at the scene.
Thornton told police that he was driving towards the paint shop when he fell asleep at the wheel.
Both of the witnesses in court on Thursday were walking together, headed into work when they noticed a car traveling in their direction.
“At that point I seen a vehicle coming at us fast. We continued to walk on our path that I showed you and as we continued to step, I stayed between the headlights. It was like the car was tracking us,” Witness Travis Boyd said.
Boyd said the two thought it was someone they knew, but that turned out to not be the case.
“As he approached, he never attempted to slow down. My mind kept thinking once he gets to this point he will stop, at this point swerve, and once he reached that point, I looked over to Mitch and said, 'I am F'd,' and he jumped out of the way and I jumped on the hood,” Boyd said.
The impact caused Boyd to hit the windshield before he was thrown off of the car.
He lost several personal items during the hit.
“One shoe that I was knocked out of, my glasses which I never recovered, he also shattered my cell phone, I lost my hat, and the impact was so hard that it ripped a hole in my pants with my wallet,” Boyd said.
Mitch Hickman another witness recalled when reed was hit and said Thornton apologized.
“Did the driver make any statements as Travis approached to individual you described as Amber?” the judge asked.
“He started to say he was sorry,” Hickman said.
The case will be sent over the grand jury, the process is expected to take eight to 12 weeks.