The Dade County Water & Sewer Authority is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for Valley locations North of the City of Trenton due to the loss of "positive pressure”, which could disrupt the water supply or cause water pressure to drop to very low levels.
Officials say the extreme cold weather has caused unprecedented water use that has depleted water storage tanks in the North end of Dade County.
Officials say the advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution, due to the potential a health hazard that may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.
In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.
To properly boil tap water for use, officials say customers should use the following tips:
- Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container
- Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil
- Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use
During a Boil Water Advisory, the CDC recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Washing food and preparing food and baby formula
- Making ice
- Drinking water for pets
Other activities such as washing clothes, dishes and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly. The complete CDC guidance can be found by clicking here.
The advisory is in effect until Dade County Water & Sewer Authority has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern.
Customers will be notified immediately when the Advisory is lifted.
Once the Advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.
