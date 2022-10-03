Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says a search for a missing boater over the weekend turned deadly.
It happened around 2:00pm at Erwin Marina.
A TWRA spokesperson says officers learned a 42-year-old man from Hamilton County was not wearing a life jacket while he was trying to load his boat on a trailer in strong winds.
Officials say the man's body was ultimately found in about 4-feet of water.
The man’s name is not being released until his family has been notified.
According to TWRA, this is the 26th boating fatality in 2022.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.