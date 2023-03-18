In the wake of the double murder conviction of Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the family of a South Carolina teen found dead in 2015 is making a renewed drive to find the truth in the years-old "cold case."
The body of her son, Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student, was found lying in the middle of a rural road in Hampton County, not far from the Murdaugh property in Colleton County, on July 8, 2015.
Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head, but there was controversy surrounding the case from the start.
Funds have now been raised for an exhumation and independent autopsy, the teen's mother said.
Officials first ruled the death a hit and run, but investigators later considered it a homicide after evidence at the scene.