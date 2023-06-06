Chattanooga police have arrested a woman and charged her with the abuse of corpse after a man's body was found in a barrel later located inside a hotel room on Lee Highway.
In the arrest report obtained by Local 3, Chattanooga police were dispatched Saturday night to a hotel in the 7700 block of Lee Highway for a report of a body.
When police arrived, they were directed to two rooms. In one of the rooms, officers for a man stuffed into a barrel and covered with a blanket. He was identified as Jose Lopez.
Police watched surveillance video and saw 44-year-old Jamie M. Holland leaving the room.
When police interviewed Holland, she told them she used meth and that she and Lopez would do meth "all the time."
Holland returned to the hotel room and found him unresponsive, went to a nearby park and stole a barrel to put Lopez in.
Holland was charged with the abuse of copse and felony possession of meth.