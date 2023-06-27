The last surviving brother of the Osborne Brothers duo that first recorded the famous Tennessee anthem "Rocky Top," Bobby Osborne, has died at the age of 91.
The Osborne Brothers are best known in the state for their performance of “Rocky Top” which is a standard at University of Tennessee football games and became a state song in 1982.
"Rocky Top" was written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant in 1967 and first recorded by The Osborne Brothers that same year.
Bother Sonny Osborne died in 2021.
Bobby Osborne was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 58 years, a member of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and twice inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association's Hall of Honor, according to WBIR in Knoxville.
Osborne's mandolin skills and tenor voice were trademarks of his music, and were often heard on songs such as “Ruby Are You Mad” and “Tennessee Hound Dog.”
Osborne was born in Thousandsticks, KY, and dropped out of high school to form a band with his brother.