On April 23rd, Nova Conservation will be holding its first in-person event of 2022.
The upcoming Boating & Birding event will be from 9 AM to 3 PM at Maclellan Island.
Those participating in the event will meet at the boat dock in Coolidge Park and begin paddling out to the island on either a kayak or paddleboard.
There will also be a "non-paddle" option in the form of a boat tour sponsored by Chattanooga Riverbenders.
Once docked at Maclellan Island, participants will be able to experience the science of bird banding, which is a scientific method used to help scientists better understand the migration patterns of different birds.
"So we will set up mist nets. Me and Dr. Aborn will be catching birds in mist nets on the island, putting bands on them for scientific purposes, and I will lead a birding hike around the island," explained Laura Marsh, Founder of Nova Conservation.
The overall goal of this event is to help restore the biodiversity and ecological function of the island in an interactive way.
General tickets are on sale for $75, with additional pricing and donation options available. All proceeds will benefit conservation efforts on Maclellan Island.
"All proceeds from this event are going right back into the Chattanooga Audubon Society to restore and preserve the island for biodiversity, for conservation efforts," says Marsh.
