Drivers on Highway 153 Monday morning saw heavy, dark smoke near the Chickamauga Dam.
The source was a small passenger boat, which was completely destroyed.
"As I got closer, I saw a boat that was just completely engulfed in flames," said Lisa Shepard, who saw the smoke while driving to pick her son Monday morning. "I saw just a teeny sliver of white at the front, and everything else was just completely engulfed."
We’re working to learn more about a boat fire at the Chickamauga Dam.@ChattFireDept is working to put out a fire on what looks like a small passenger boat. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/aFrzaRr1mu— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) March 27, 2023
It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. near the Chickamauga Lock.
Fire officials say the people on the boat when the fire started were able to make it to shore. No one was injured.
It proved to be quite a task. It took about an hour for firefighters to put the fire out. They pushed the boat around the water in their attempts. Eventually, the black smoke turned white and the boat sunk to the bottom of the lake.
Boat fire is out. Cleanup effort in progress. pic.twitter.com/zVPVw9nI8E— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) March 27, 2023
Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. Local 3 News is working to learn who would be responsible to clean up the boat.
