Some pet boarding facilities are reporting a rise in kennel cough cases, a highly contagious disease that attacks your dog's lungs.

If your pet gets kennel cough, it could take up to three weeks for the virus to go away. Some cases can linger for months without you ever knowing.

Veterinarian Dr. John Mullins over at the Animal Center of Ooltewah said our furry friends can catch kennel cough in shared spaces with a lot of dogs.

"If your pet is in isolation, and never around any other animals its likely not to be kennel cough," said Mullins.

Kennel cough is most often cause by a bacterial disease called Bordetella. This bacteria can spread through the air, or can be found on surfaces.

"Coughing and sneezing spreads it just like influenza does for us," added Mullins. "It's just like the common cold for humans."

When your dog is sick, Dr. Mullin said there could be a sudden change in symptoms.

One day they'll be okay, and the next day systems could progress quickly.

Dr. Mullins explains, "If they have kennel cough, you'll see the honking cough...you could mistake heart disease for it cause because of the coughing."

He also says the symptoms can last up to seven days, but can last longer if left untreated.

"If your dog comes down with respiratory signs, you should get attention for it," he said. "If it persists longer than a day or two it may not be Bordetella it could be other things."

The easiest way to keep your dog safe before you drop them off at a boarding center is to make sure they have their Bordetella shot.

"If you know your pet is sick, it is your responsibility to keep them away from animals that may come down with it," said Mullins.

Dr. Mullins explains the first round of Bordetella can be administered as early as two weeks, but he said you can wait up to six weeks for their first shot.

He said make sure you give your pet medicine, keep your environment clean, and isolate them from other animals.

Your dog should get the Bordetella vaccine every six to 12 months.