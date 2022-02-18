Happy Friday, everyone! It’s a cloudy afternoon around the area with a few spitting snow flurries. Look for the clouds to gradually decrease later today with highs holding in the 40s. Tonight, look for skies to clear out. Overnight lows will drop back into the 20s.
The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine! Highs will warm back into the 50s, with chilly morning lows down into the 20s.
The pattern next week looks very active & wet! A frontal boundary will stall out across the area, allowing for several waves of heavy rain potential. Rainfall amounts by the end of next week could be in the “several inches” range!
Temperatures will warm back into the 60s for highs next week, with overnight lows in the 50s.