BlueSky held an event for young women Thursday to learn more about a future in STEM.
The BlueSky Tennessee Institute is a partnership between BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University.
The goal is to get students through their bachelor's degree in 27 months while providing them with a hands-on learning experience, so they eventually earn a job offer with BlueCross.
Blue Sky worker Haley Wilson says they often see young men with a background in tech, but fewer young women, which is why today was special.
The program is said to help you learn from the ground up, and you don't have to have any background in tech or coding.
For more information about BlueSky or to apply, visit the website here.