Bluegrass Sunday at Chattanooga Market

If you're in the mood for some Bluegrass music this weekend, the Chattanooga Market can lend a hand.
The Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage will feature both Randy Steele and New Grass Express, each with a free musical performance.
So you can enjoy some music and have a fresh lemonade or local beer while enjoying some bluegrass Sunday between 11:00am and 4:00pm.
Also at the market, you'll find fresh produce at their summer peak, such as tomatoes, lettuces, peppers, corn, okra, zucchini, squash and fresh flowers.
August events at Chattanooga Market:
- August 6th National Farmers Market Week: Celebrating the farms who keep our food shelter full.
- August 13th Buskers Festival: Enjoy various street performers tucked into spots throughout the Market.
- August 20th Market Karaoke: A first-time event at the Market. Patrons can join HITS96’s own Natalie and Gino on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage to sing their favorite songs karaoke style .
- August 27th Team Spirit Day: Patrons come in their favorite team jerseys as the football season is on the horizon. The UTC Mocs will have a few surprise visiting team members for autographs.