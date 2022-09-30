The 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival started their two day event Friday.
The opening act that evening was the New Dismembered Tennesseans, who started their band right here in Chattanooga 75 years ago.
The original Dismembered Tennesseans began at McCallie High School, after the founding member the late Fletcher Bright fell in love with the newly emerging sound of rock n roll and bluegrass.
He gathered a group of friends and they started practicing.
"And Fletcher Bright taught all these guys how to play their instruments, and in 1947 they started a band called Sam and the Dismembered Tennesseans," said group member, Lara Walker.
Hundreds of bluegrass fans covered River Front Park enjoying music by the long time group, with Tom Morely on fiddle, Don Cassell on violin, Lara Walker on the base, Bobby Burns strumming his guitar, and the last original member Ed 'Doc' Cullis plucking the banjo.
"I joined the band as kind of a guest because I played guitar at that time, and believe it not I was short," said Doc.
Doc has clearly not lost a single stride in his humor or his banjo skills.
He wasn't the only one plucking away, Eleanor Bright is the grand daughter of Fletcher Bright and joined the group a few years back playing the claw hammer banjo and continuing the family tradition.
"Really fun to honor my grandpa in that way, to play tunes I grew up seeing him play, and I always wished I could play but didn't really have the drive to put in the work, but now I know how to play them and I think about him," said Eleanor.
Eleanor started with the group in 2017, the same year Fletcher passed away.
She says growing up, music was intertwined in their family as her grandfathers love for music influenced them all.
While the group is mostly made up of new members now, they plan to honor Fletchers memory and continue playing as long as they can.