BlueCross ranks fourth among Forbes’ best large employers

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) has achieved an impressive fourth highest spot on Forbes’ annual list of America’s 500 best large employers, making the publication’s list for the sixth time since 2016 and the highest ranking ever for the company.
“We believe we can only serve our members well when we serve our employees well, with a work experience built on mutual purpose, trust and respect, wherever our people work,” said Roy Vaughn, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at BCBST.
The Chattanooga-based plan is the highest-ranked Tennessee organization and the highest-ranked insurance company in the 2023 list, as well as the first of three Blue plans to earn a listing.
Forbes and market research firm Statista compiled the list by surveying 45,000 Americans working for businesses with 1,000 or more employees. Respondents were asked to rate their own employer and other employers outside their industry, with the final list ranking the 500 large employers across 25 different industry sectors that received the most recommendations. BCBST has earned other Forbes recognition over the years, such as being named one of Tennessee’s top employers, one of the best employers for women, and a best employer for diversity every year since 2019.