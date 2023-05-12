BlueCross names Sermon-Davis Managing Director and Chief Learning Officer

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BlueCross) has named Michelle Sermon-Davis as managing director and chief learning officer.
In this new role, Sermon-Davis will lead the company’s talent acquisition and organizational development teams. She’ll be responsible for recruitment and career development efforts including the design and implementation of initiatives that help BlueCross employees grow their careers.
“Employee development is foundational to our success at BlueCross,” said Roy Vaughn, SVP and chief human resources officer. “We’re excited to welcome Michelle and the innovation and expertise she brings to the great work we’re doing to support our people as they serve our members.”
Before joining BlueCross, Sermon-Davis served as global vice president of organizational development, diversity, equity and inclusion, and corporate communications for CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. in Nashville. Her previous career experiences include head of learning and development roles at global corporations such as Bath & Body Works in Columbus, OH and Estée Lauder Companies in New York City.
Sermon-Davis is an executive committee board member for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Tennessee chapter, a member of the national board of directors for the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and a founding board member of The Shining Star Foundation. She brings with her a broad offering of talent development and human resources certifications and pursued a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.