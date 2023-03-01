Chattanooga and Finley Stadium will continue to be the home for the BlueCross Bowl. The TSSAA unanimously approved a two-year contract extension for the high school football state championships to remain in Chattanooga.
There will be some changes, most notably, in the parking and ticket price categories. Parking will increase from $10 to $15 per vehicle. Tickets to get in will now be $15 for early digital purchases and $20 at the gate, up from $10 and $15 respectively. This increase is due to inflation and was included in Chattanooga's bid to extend.
The BlueCross Bowl first came to Chattanooga in 2021 and then again in 2022. It's been nothing but a success on and off the field.
More than 50,000 fans have come to Finley Stadium to enjoy the games. Chattanooga has also experienced an economic impact of $5.5 million in the two years the event has been at Finley Stadium.
The 2023 BlueCross Bowl will take place from November 30th to December 2nd. Nine games will be played over the course of three days to determine the nine Tennessee state football champions.