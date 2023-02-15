When it comes to solving crime in Chattanooga, Assistant Chief of Neighborhood Policing Glenn Scruggs says the Chattanooga Police Department has several resources and vendors to assist. Blue Line Solutions is one of them.
The company develops surveillance and automated license plate recognition cameras. The Chattanooga Police Department uses their trailer cameras across the city.
"So, we've deployed those assets to survey potential crime areas, areas that have been impacted by violent crime, as well as property crime," said Assistant Chief Scruggs.
The company was started by former officer Mark Hutchinson to reduce crash fatalities and help law enforcement agencies solve crimes. He said they use their 24 hour automated systems to help police find vehicles or wanted suspects. When a car passes by the camera it takes a picture of the car and license plate.
"Even if we don't have a tag number, we can identify the make, model and body type of the vehicle. If there is a tag, then that tag is entered into a database that can be searched against wanted individuals, suspects and things of that nature," said Hutchinson.
He explained how their technology is already making an impact in the community, "We helped Chattanooga Housing Authority to solve a crime a little while back in a shooting at a Taco Bell that occurred here locally. Our technology was able to help identify the vehicle if though it didn't have a tag number."
Blue Line Solutions not only works with local police, but law enforcement agencies across the country. Hutchinson said he and his team, including 14 former officers are building a national repository for criminal analysis.
"If a stolen vehicle comes through a camera here in Chattanooga, but that vehicle may have been stolen from Shreveport, Louisiana, we can get a hit on it here in Chattanooga or Youngstown, Ohio or Buffalo, Iowa."
"Video evidence is really really helpful in solving these crimes and they do provide assets that lend toward video evidence," said Assistant Chief Scruggs during a weekly CPD press conference.
Blue Line Solutions is currently working on new technology that will predict crimes through predictive analysis. Hutchinson and his team of former officers are also getting ready to open a training facility here in Chattanooga for law enforcement to use. He says any agency will be able to use it free of cost.
