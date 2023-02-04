Blue Bell releases newest limited flavor ice cream

Blue Bell Creameries is giving customers an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast!
On Saturday, Feb. 4th Blue Bell released their newest limited flavor, I ❤ Cereal.
The fruity-cereal-flavored ice cream is mixed with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.
“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” said Carl Breed, Blue Bell’s general sales manager.
The new flavor follows the recent return of the highly requested Tin Roof flavor, which is vanilla ice cream with chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate.
I ❤ Cereal is available now in the pint-size while supplies last.