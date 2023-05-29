Summer and winter seasons are the worst time for blood banks across the U.S. Max Winitz with Blood Assurance says before this weekend, they were satisfied with their bloodstock.
He says all it took was one ATV incident that now has them with their backs against the wall, needing blood as we head into the summer. Winitz says in the medical field, the summertime is known as trauma season. "Hospitals see an uptick in patients. During the summer, people are traveling more, people are enjoying other activities, whether that's out on the on the water, or kids at camp, etc." said Winitz.
It's no surprise to see blood banks in need of blood, and Winitz blames the hesitation on several reasons.
"It's a combination of things; it's people who haven't been asked, apathy, it's a fear of needles, it could just be scheduling issues," said Winitz. Over the weekend, a Cohutta man was severely injured in a crash in Whitfield County. The Georgia State Patrol says Andrew Holt was driving a go-cart North on Beaverdale Road, crossed into the southbound lane, and hit a car.
They say Holt was flown by LifeForce to Erlanger with serious injuries. Winitz says this one accident nearly cleared out their blood supply.
"This is the time of year when your donations really are needed," said Winitz. He adds if one person donates blood, it can save three lives. "When you donate with Blood Assurance, that blood is going to help save lives in the community. The blood you donate with Blood Assurance is sent to 70 plus medical facilities throughout our service area," said Winitz.
If you would like to donate blood you can sign up here.