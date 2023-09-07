Blood Assurance teams with Tennessee Titans for Game Ticket Fundraiser

As the Titans prepare for their first game of the season this Sunday, the football team and Blood Assurance are once again teaming up for a game ticket fundraiser that benefits the blood bank’s Heroes Grant Program.
For the second consecutive season, the football team and blood bank are working together on an initiative, where a portion of ticket sales from select games will benefit Blood Assurance’s Heroes Grant Program.
Blood Assurance awards grant funding to area high schools that have hosted blood drives with the organization over the past year.
In 2022, the inaugural fundraiser generated around $900.
“To collaborate once again with the Titans is a truly a touchdown,” said J.B. Gaskins, Blood Assurance’s CEO. “Through this annual fundraiser, administrators at dozens of high schools will be able to invest in their curriculums, ultimately benefiting their students. This is just one way we can thank them for organizing lifesaving blood drives.”
The Titans games included in this season’s fundraiser are:
-Sunday, Nov. 26 vs Carolina Panthers
-Sunday, Dec. 3 vs Indianapolis Colts
-Sunday, Dec. 17 vs Houston Texans
-Sunday, Dec. 24 vs Seattle Seahawks
Blood Assurance will receive $10 from each ticket sale, but only if ticket buyer uses the code: BLOOD at this website: https://patickets.group/Nonprofit
As an added token of appreciation, each ticket available through the aforementioned website is up to $25 off standard pricing.
The fundraiser is active now and will remain so until kickoff on Dec. 24.