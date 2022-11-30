Blood Assurance needs donors immediately because of the tridemic.
Many donors are cancelling appointments because they are getting sick, and blood drives are being cancelled because employees are calling in sick.
Chief Medical Officer Liz Culler said its not unusual to be low on blood supply after a holiday, but said it's not usually anywhere close to this level.
"We actually issued a memo recommending cancellations of elective surgeries for people blood type O+ and negative through Friday. So we really need the Chattanooga public to turnout and donate blood -- your friends and neighbors need you now."
Blood Assurance is now recommending patients hold off on elective surgeries, something Culler had never seen before the pandemic.
“I’ve been here 16 years and it wasn't until last year that we first recommended cancelling elective surgeries due to lack of blood supply, and I've done it seven times in the last two years. This right now is one of the worst,” said Culler.
Healthy donors can schedule an appointment here.
If you donate in December you can get a free flannel blanket.