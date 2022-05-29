Blood Assurance needs the public’s help after a Saturday evening shooting left several people injured in Chattanooga.
The nonprofit organization is asking blood donors to schedule appointments as soon as possible. In high demand are donors who have O-positive, O-negative and A-positive blood.
“We are devastated to hear about the violence that happened Saturday night in our own backyard,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operating officer for Blood Assurance. “Everyone in the community can rally around the victims by donating lifesaving blood.”
On Monday, all Chattanooga-area blood donation centers will be open:
Downtown: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
704 E 4th St.
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Gunbarrel: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
1748 Gunbarrel Rd.
Suite 104
Chattanooga, TN 37421
North River: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
1920 Northpoint Blvd.
Suite 122
Hixson, TN 37343
To schedule an appointment, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.