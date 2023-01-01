The Blood Assurance HerO Club and The Heart of Gold Platelet Club were created to drive more donations to the local blood bank. Media Relations Coordinator of Blood Assurance, Max Winitz, said donating blood and platelet can mean saving someone’s life.
“To me, the greatest incentive of all is knowing that a single donation is saving the lives of three people,” said Winitz. “Roll up a sleeve. Be a hero and donate this life-saving fluid when you can.”
Blood Assurance is a non-profit, full service regional blood center that serves local hospitals in need. Winitz says when you donate with them, your contribution will go to a patient in your area.
The Blood Assurance HerO Club was intended to encourage more donations from people with O-negative or O-positive blood. O-negative is a universal type, which Winitz says is crucial for hospitals when time is of the essence. O-positive, which 39% of people in the U.S. have, can be used in a patient with any positive type. Winitz cannot recall a day in 2022 when Blood Assurance had more than two days' supply of Type O blood.
The HerO Club requires donations in three periods: December 28th – April 30th; May 1st – August 31; and September 1st – December 31st. If you donate whole blood, twice, or double red cells, once, during the three periods, you will receive a Yeti rambler, $50 eGift card, and an Eddie Bauer jacket.
The Heart of Gold Platelet Club asks platelet donors to increase their frequency of donations. Platelet can be used in several scenarios, including burn and cancer patients, says Winitz. He says the process may take up to 90 minutes.
The Heart of Gold Platelet Club requires a donation four times in each quarter: January 1st – March 31st; April 1st – June 30th; July 1st – September 30th; October 1st – December 31st. You will receive an Igloo cooler backpack, Yeti travel mug, a duffle bag, and a Port Authority jacket.
"We really do need you to know what blood type you are. So, really, the only way of doing that is by drawing blood and donating,” said Winitz.
Winitz invites you to donate blood to determine what type you have. He says you will have the result within just a few days.
If you are afraid of needles, Winitz urges you to consider the gift you are giving to someone else in need.
“2022 was not a great year for Blood Assurance, for blood banks across the country, when it comes to supply, especially the supply of type O blood and platelets,” said Winitz.
“To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating,” states a Blood Assurance press release.
If you would like to donate to Blood Assurance, you can walk-in, schedule an appointment, or visit a mobile blood drive. Visit their website here.