Blood Assurance issues urgent call for donations

The Blood Assurance in Chattanooga is in critical need of donors with O-positive blood after supply levels dipped following a string of traumas.
“We welcome all donations at this time, but there’s an especially pressing need for O-positive donors,” said Blood Assurance’s chief medical officer Dr. Liz Culler. “O-positive is the most common blood type and makes up 38% of the population. We’re asking those donors to be heroes and give a pint of life today.”
To encourage donations, Blood Assurance is offering a $50 digital gift card to all type-O donors who give double red cells through the end of the month.
Any type-O donor who has given blood since May 1 will also receive the gift card if they come back and donate now.
Those interested in donating must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health.
To donate, you can either visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are also accepted.