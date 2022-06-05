Blood Assurance jumped to respond with assistance after the McCallie Avenue shooting early this morning.
Officials with Blood Assurance contributed more than 30 units of blood.
Media Relations Coordinator Max Wintz says "We immediately sent out multiple units of blood and platelets treating these gunshot victims."
Max Wintz with Blood Assurance says resources were better this weekend compared to last weekend's shooting, but they still have a ways to go.
"I don't want to say we're at a good level right now, because we haven't been at a satisfactory level since march of 2020 when covid started to rear its ugly head."
He says especially with the 4th of July just a month away, getting more blood donations is crucial.
"That means there's going to be more accidents on the roads, unfortunately, and when it comes to 4th of July - there's going to be those accidents involving fireworks that are probably going to require some sort of blood transfusion."
He encourages people to donate if they can and says he expects a strong response from the Chattanooga community.
"Of the response we see from the community, it is usually second to none. I would expect folks.. and I urge folks to go out and donate in light of what just occurred in Chattanooga."
To donate blood - you can log onto bloodassurance.org/schedule -- enter your zip code -- and find a way to donate near you.