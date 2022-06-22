This weekend, Blood Assurance will be celebrating 50 years.
"The bus accident. That is number one," said Blood Assurance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Liz Culler. "Number two would be the tornadoes."
As Blood Assurance reaches 50 years, Dr. Culler is reflecting back on the biggest moments that stood out to her in the Tennessee Valley.
"We had 800 donors come out that day," said Dr. Culler. "People were standing in lines around the building. When an accident happens, when people need you, this community turns out."
She has worked with Blood Assurance for about 16 years.
She said blood supply is currently at a low she's never seen before.
"Over the past couple of weeks we've had an increase in demand, coupled with a decrease in donations," said Dr. Culler.
While Blood Assurance does still get donors, she said getting back to normal levels will require even more.
"So we had a significant decline in blood donations," said Dr. Culler. "It's starting to return to normal but I don't think it will really ever be completely normal because some people are permanently working from home."
Dr. Culler said Blood Assurance uses about 60 units of O negative blood everyday and right now, they need even more donations to catch up on these numbers.
"There's more accidents in the summertime," said Dr. Culler. "Having a half day supply does not make me feel comfortable, so that's why we're asking our public to come out and help us."
Dr. Culler is inviting everyone to come celebrate Blood Assurance's 50 year mark by celebrating and donating this Saturday.
"From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., we'll be here," said Dr. Culler. "We'll have a special announcement at 11:30 and we'll have lunch served with some food trucks, Windy City Eats and California Burrito from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and we have Clumpies Ice cream from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m."
She said she hopes the next 50 years means a rise in supply with new ways to move forward.
"There are so many blood products that we have now that we did not use to have," said Dr. Culler. "Things have changed, testing has changed, things are getting safer."
Blood Assurance's 50 year anniversary celebration begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. at Blood Assurance on Saturday.
You can see a link to the full schedule here.