Blood Assurance is recommending hospitals hold off on transfusions in the midst of a critical blood shortage.
The organization's Chief Medical Officer Liz Culler, MD, said conserving blood at this point is critical and encourages hospitals to reschedule elective surgeries which may entail a transfusion requiring O-negative blood.
Those looking to give blood can receive a $20 gift card for their donation.
Additionally, individuals who donate up until November 10 can enter to win two tickets to the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium in December.
Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
