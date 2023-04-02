Blood Assurance and Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly are calling on residents to donate the gift of life during National Volunteer Month.
Since 1991, the month of April has been dedicated to honoring all volunteers throughout the United States, as well as encouraging volunteerism, like giving blood.
In recognition of the occasion, Kelly is featured in a new Public Service Announcement produced by Blood Assurance that can be found by clicking here.
“It’s critically important that Chattanoogans donate blood at Blood Assurance,” Kelly said in the video. “Chattanoogans rely on these donations during their most critical medical emergencies.”
Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to multiple medical facilities in Chattanooga, including CHI Memorial Hospital, Erlanger Hospital, and Parkridge Medical Center. The nonprofit has three donation centers in Hamilton County.
“Giving blood is quick and easy with Blood Assurance,” noted Kelly. “Every time you’re donating, you’re potentially saving a life. I would encourage every Chattanoogan to donate as often as possible.”
Donors can schedule an appointment online at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are also accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
All individuals who donate from April 1-30, will receive a commemorate Super Donor t-shirt.