Bledsoe school nutrition summer program feeds nearly 70K

Bledsoe County School Nutrition's Summer Feeding program came to an end yesterday after serving 69,179 meals this summer.
Under the supervision of Kristy Owens, the program shifted to a "Grab and Go" format due to Covid restrictions, allowing for more children living in the county to be fed. The program was made available to all children age 18 and under who live in Bledsoe County.
For the lunch ladies in Bledsoe County, school doesn't end when they clock out. The program relies on their teamwork and volunteering to make this program a success, with everyone going above and beyond to ensure that children in the county are getting the meals they need during the summer months. This dedicated team is led by Summer Feeding Supervisor, Kristy Owens.
With the updated grab-and-go system, they were able to provide seven days’ worth of meals, compared to the 5 meal limit of the original format.
The Summer Feeding program helped fill gaps for those in need throughout the county and Owens wanted to extend her gratitude to those who participated and expressed enthusiasm for helping our community again if the program is available next year.