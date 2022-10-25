A Pikeville woman is offering $5,000 for information that will reunite her with her missing dog.
Carli Mendonca's beloved dog Hazel disappeared from their home in Pikeville of off Highway 127 during a yard sale at the beginning of August.
Mendonca said it's been a non-stop search since to find her since, even flying drones and hiring tracking dogs to find answers.
A $5,000 reward is being offered to whoever can help reunite Hazel with her family, no questions asked.
Hazel is a white and brown English Springer spaniel and is described as friendly and very loved.
Have you seen Hazel? Contact Carli at (707)350-2217 or visit their Facebook page here.