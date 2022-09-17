Bledsoe County Schools has a new addition to its school transportation.
On Thursday, the school system shared photos online welcoming its first electric school bus.
2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebate Awards
The first rebate awards are the 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARP) Electric School Bus Rebates. This new $7 million program provides funds to replace old diesel school buses with new, zero-emission electric school buses. The funds are reserved exclusively for school districts in underserved communities, Tribal schools, and private fleets serving those schools. This program will award funding for 23 electric school bus replacements and associated charging infrastructure.
Region 4 List of Awardees:
Bledsoe County (Tenn.) Board of Education - $600,000 to fund 2 buses.
SC DOE Orangeburg CSD (SC) - $1,200,000 to fund 4 buses.
2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebate Awards
The second rebate awards are EPA’s latest round of funding for longstanding DERA School Bus Rebates. This year’s program awards approximately $10 million to fund the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane, or compressed natural gas (CNG) school buses meeting current emission standards. This program will award funding for 460 school bus replacements.
Florida Awardee:
Seminole County Public Schools - $250,000 to fund 10 buses.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Clean School Bus Program
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides an unprecedented $5 billion over five years for the Clean School Bus Program to replace existing school buses with cleaner models. In Spring 2022, EPA plans to announce a new Clean School Bus rebate program for applicants to replace existing school buses with low- or zero-emission school buses. EPA may prioritize applications that replace school buses in high need local educational agencies, low-income and rural areas, Tribal schools, and applications that provide cost share.
To learn more about the upcoming Clean School Bus Program, please visit http://www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.
To learn more about the rebate programs, applicant eligibility, and selection process, visit https://www.epa.gov/dera/rebates