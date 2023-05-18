Bledsoe County Schools will dismiss early on Friday, May 19, for a softball tournament.
The Bledsoe County High School Lady Warriors softball team has advanced in the TSSAA Class 2A Sectional Tournament and will play Forrest High School in the next round.
The game is scheduled to start at 1:00pm CST at Bledsoe County High, since both schools playing in the tournament will have graduation ceremonies on Friday night.
Due to the game’s start time, all schools will dismiss students at 11:30am.
All field trips will continue as planned. If a parent is unable to pick up a student who is participating in a field trip, the school system will provide transportation. Parents are asked to reach out to their child’s school or the transportation department to schedule a ride.
Game tickets are $8.00 each and can be purchased by clicking here.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for score updates from the tournament.