Bledsoe County School officials unveiled their new electric school bus on Wednesday morning, showing county leaders and emergency personnel how it works.
This was all made possible through a federal grant. The Transportation Supervisor for the district says they are one of two counties in Tennessee that will be using electric buses to transport students.
In December last year, Bledsoe County Schools applied for a grant from the EPA that would allow them to have $300,000 in funds to go toward purchasing an electric school bus. They were awarded the grant and last Thursday this bus came to their district.
The second bus should arrive in October.
"We're a small rural county. We don't have a lot of additional funds, so if we seek to do some of these projects, we have to have assistance to do those,” said Brian Turner, the Transportation Supervisor for Bledsoe County Schools.
Currently they run 18 full-time routes. The two electric buses will replace two of their diesel buses.
"One will be running down here in town, in the valley, and the other one will be running on one of our mountain routes,” Turner told us.
Without the grant, this might not have been the best decision financially, but officials say it will pay off.
"We're looking at probably half the cost for fueling that you would be fueling with a diesel bus,” said Turner.
TVA and Sequatchie Valley Electric Company have partnered with the district and installed a charging station for the buses. Something that larger areas haven't been fortunate enough to acquire.
"The infrastructure is one of the barriers right now to get these, and they were able to get us up and going in less than two months. Most places are six to nine, twelve months out on getting something like that done,” Turner said.
They plan to charge the buses daily and not let them run below 20-30%. The buses will likely not be able run more than two days without charging.
"Right now it says 162 but you really have to go off the power percentage of the batteries because it all depends on your road conditions and where you're driving,” Turner said.
The school district hopes to have the buses up and running by the end of October.