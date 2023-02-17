Chattanooga is celebrating Black/African Heritage during the Black History Festival this weekend. 
 
The festival will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. 
Organizers say the Black History Festival will give families of all backgrounds a chance to experience and learn more about the African Culture. From dance to food, poetry and art, the festival will dive deep into the African Heritage.
 
The event includes authors, artists, black-owned businesses and more!
 
Admission is free for everyone. 
 
https://fb.me/e/2F9P7NU7p

Tags

Recommended for you