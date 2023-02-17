featured
Black History Festival comes to the Scenic City Saturday
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
Chattanooga is celebrating Black/African Heritage during the Black History Festival this weekend.
The festival will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Organizers say the Black History Festival will give families of all backgrounds a chance to experience and learn more about the African Culture. From dance to food, poetry and art, the festival will dive deep into the African Heritage.
The event includes authors, artists, black-owned businesses and more!
Admission is free for everyone.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
