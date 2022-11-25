Good morning and happy Black Friday! The main rain of the day will end for our far eastern communities by 7am ET this morning. There will be a few small straggler showers behind it until about 11am or noon, but for the most part, once the sun comes up this morning expect drier conditions for your Friday. Clouds will gradually decrease today with partial breaks by noon and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday will be a nice day with a partly sunny sky early, becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon with highs near 65. Then, rain will arrive Saturday night around 11pm-1am and continue through Sunday morning, ending by about 8-9am. Thus, again, most of your daylight hours on Sunday will be dry and great for outdoor plans. Highs will be near 64.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to 60 and low 60s, respectively. A third wave of rain and storms will enter Tuesday night into Wednesday with a cold front, so highs will go from the 60s on Wednesday to 50s on Thursday.